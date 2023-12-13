134th Airmen Build Bikes for the Local Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing volunteered to build bikes that will be donated to children in need Dec. 13, 2023 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The bikes were donated by community members through a local business, after being built by airmen they were taken to the drop off where they will be given out this Saturday.