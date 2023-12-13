U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing volunteered to build bikes that will be donated to children in need Dec. 13, 2023 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The bikes were donated by community members through a local business, after being built by airmen they were taken to the drop off where they will be given out this Saturday.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907774
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-RY227-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110047530
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 134th Airmen Build Bikes for the Local Community, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
