Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th Airmen Build Bikes for the Local Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing volunteered to build bikes that will be donated to children in need Dec. 13, 2023 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The bikes were donated by community members through a local business, after being built by airmen they were taken to the drop off where they will be given out this Saturday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907774
    VIRIN: 231213-F-RY227-1002
    Filename: DOD_110047530
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Airmen Build Bikes for the Local Community, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    ANG
    Community
    TNANG
    134ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT