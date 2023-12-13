The 249th Engineer Battalion, Prime Power, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, competes in the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on October 14, 2023. Unit members participate in line work and hurt man challenges.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907773
|VIRIN:
|231014-O-TN288-3701
|Filename:
|DOD_110047480
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|BONNER SPRINGS, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 249th Engineer Battalion competes at the 2023 International Lineman's Rodeo, by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT