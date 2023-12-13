Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    249th Engineer Battalion competes at the 2023 International Lineman's Rodeo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BONNER SPRINGS, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Video by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The 249th Engineer Battalion, Prime Power, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, competes in the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on October 14, 2023. Unit members participate in line work and hurt man challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907773
    VIRIN: 231014-O-TN288-3701
    Filename: DOD_110047480
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BONNER SPRINGS, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Engineer Battalion competes at the 2023 International Lineman's Rodeo, by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT