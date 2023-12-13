Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Director's Message about Wi-Fi

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, and Tonya Reeder, Walter Reed's chief information officer, discuss ongoing Wi-Fi network upgrades to Walter Reed in an operating room at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2023. The Wi-Fi upgrades are part of Austin's ongoing efforts to improve the working environment for Walter Reed's staff. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Director
    Navy
    Army
    Wi-Fi
    WRNMMC

