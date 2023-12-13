Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Coast Guard District Ice Operations

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A video compilation of members and assets assigned to the Ninth Coast Guard District, Great Lakes region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907769
    VIRIN: 231214-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_110047303
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US

    Ice Rescue
    Ninth District
    Great Lakes
    Icebreaking
    D9
    Ice Operations

