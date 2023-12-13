Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    730th Composite Supply Company Homecoming

    TN, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    190 soldiers from the 730th Composite Supply Company based in Memphis returned from a successful 10-month deployment to Kuwait. The soldiers were reunited at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna.

    Homecoming
    Tennessee
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    730th Composite Supply Company

