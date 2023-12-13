190 soldiers from the 730th Composite Supply Company based in Memphis returned from a successful 10-month deployment to Kuwait. The soldiers were reunited at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907766
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-HE111-8520
|Filename:
|DOD_110047288
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 730th Composite Supply Company Homecoming, by CPL Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT