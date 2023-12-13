The Port Clinton Wetland Restoration project's latest efforts to remove and prevent future invasive plant growth are complete for the season, Port Clinton, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023. This project will resume spring 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and partners are committed to restoring this wetland as a vital area for the Mississippi and Atlantic migratory flyways. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
