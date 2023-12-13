video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Port Clinton Wetland Restoration project's latest efforts to remove and prevent future invasive plant growth are complete for the season, Port Clinton, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023. This project will resume spring 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and partners are committed to restoring this wetland as a vital area for the Mississippi and Atlantic migratory flyways. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)