    Port Clinton Wetland Restoration

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Port Clinton Wetland Restoration project's latest efforts to remove and prevent future invasive plant growth are complete for the season, Port Clinton, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023. This project will resume spring 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and partners are committed to restoring this wetland as a vital area for the Mississippi and Atlantic migratory flyways. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907764
    VIRIN: 231212-A-VR700-7001
    Filename: DOD_110047242
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wetland Restoration
    Buffalo District
    Port Clinton

