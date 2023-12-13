Members of the Submarine Forces Atlantic staff wish a Happy Holidays and offer words of encouragement to the recruits in division 021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907763
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-KC543-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110047241
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays from SUBLANT to Division 021, by PO1 Alora Blosch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT