    AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 1

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, commander Air Force Sustainment Center. The focus of the interview was the AFSC mission statement of “Forging Readiness and accelerating Innovation for America’s Warfighters.”

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:39
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    TAGS

    Command Information
    Chief's Chat

