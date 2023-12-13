Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, commander Air Force Sustainment Center. The focus of the interview was the AFSC mission statement of “Forging Readiness and accelerating Innovation for America’s Warfighters.”
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907755
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-YA464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110047166
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 1, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
