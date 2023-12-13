Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keen Sword 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    During exercise Keen Sword 23, members of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in a full-mission profile combat simulation to hone their skills and enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907751
    VIRIN: 221120-F-AP057-9999
    Filename: DOD_110047091
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27 SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT