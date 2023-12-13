During exercise Keen Sword 23, members of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in a full-mission profile combat simulation to hone their skills and enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907751
|VIRIN:
|221120-F-AP057-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_110047091
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
