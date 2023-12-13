Mobile District and UGA Forge Partnership with Archaeology Collection

The Mobile District collection is the largest number of materials in all of USACE. The University of Georgia’s archaeology department curates most of the District's collection.
Dr. Victor Thompson, Director of the Laboratory of Archaeology at UGA, and his wife, Dr. Amanda D. Roberts-Thompson, Operations Director of the Laboratory of Archaeology at UGA, both stated that the collections stored by UGA are of national and international importance in that they speak to the indigenous Native American History of the southeastern region of the United States and have implications for broader human history.
