    Mobile District and UGA Forge Partnership with Archaeology Collection

    ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The Mobile District collection is the largest number of materials in all of USACE. The University of Georgia’s archaeology department curates most of the District's collection.

    Dr. Victor Thompson, Director of the Laboratory of Archaeology at UGA, and his wife, Dr. Amanda D. Roberts-Thompson, Operations Director of the Laboratory of Archaeology at UGA, both stated that the collections stored by UGA are of national and international importance in that they speak to the indigenous Native American History of the southeastern region of the United States and have implications for broader human history.

    Location: ATHENS, GA, US

    archeology
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile District
    Mobile Delivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

