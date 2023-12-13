Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Innovation Unleashed

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Brian Stippey

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Malik Pugh, a digital wideband systems technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, fabricated a full functional cable replacement for the VSAT-L. Pugh has been building and modifying his own electronics since his childhood and hopes to use his ideas to make squad integrated reconnaissance drones and educational robots. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    This work, Marine Minute: Innovation Unleashed, by LCpl Joshua Munsen and Cpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    VSAT-L
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Sgt. Pugh
    weeklyvideos

