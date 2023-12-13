Marine Minute: Innovation Unleashed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Malik Pugh, a digital wideband systems technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, fabricated a full functional cable replacement for the VSAT-L. Pugh has been building and modifying his own electronics since his childhood and hopes to use his ideas to make squad integrated reconnaissance drones and educational robots. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)