Throughout 2023, the New Hampshire Army National Guard fostered ongoing partnerships, deployed to support federal missions, and continued to hone their skillsets during training. This video is a compilation of 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907737
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-VS358-5255
|Filename:
|DOD_110047015
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NH Army National Guard 2023 Year in Review, by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT