    NH Army National Guard 2023 Year in Review

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Throughout 2023, the New Hampshire Army National Guard fostered ongoing partnerships, deployed to support federal missions, and continued to hone their skillsets during training. This video is a compilation of 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907737
    VIRIN: 231212-A-VS358-5255
    Filename: DOD_110047015
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US

