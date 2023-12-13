video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Silver Flag Mission Qualification Course is a five-day certification event that exists to test Airmen's overall functional proficiency and mission effectiveness. This course is a new approach to the previously known Silver Flag Training, as it more closely aligns with the present AFFORGEN deployment model. It is required of Airmen before deployment to ensure they possess the foundational skills and multi-capable abilities required in real world wartime scenarios.



Over the course of five days, Airmen work together with different career fields to perform tasks such as building a bare base and rapidly recovering airfields, while being observed and graded to ensure mission readiness. Watch this video to hear more about how Airmen prepare for this Silver Flag Course to guarantee preparedness any time, in any location, in contested environments!