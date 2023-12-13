Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Flag Mission Qualification Course

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Silver Flag Mission Qualification Course is a five-day certification event that exists to test Airmen's overall functional proficiency and mission effectiveness. This course is a new approach to the previously known Silver Flag Training, as it more closely aligns with the present AFFORGEN deployment model. It is required of Airmen before deployment to ensure they possess the foundational skills and multi-capable abilities required in real world wartime scenarios.

    Over the course of five days, Airmen work together with different career fields to perform tasks such as building a bare base and rapidly recovering airfields, while being observed and graded to ensure mission readiness. Watch this video to hear more about how Airmen prepare for this Silver Flag Course to guarantee preparedness any time, in any location, in contested environments!

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907736
    VIRIN: 231214-F-BD528-1001
    Filename: DOD_110047006
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    CES
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    AFCEC
    AFFORGEN
    Silver Flag Training

