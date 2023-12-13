The Silver Flag Mission Qualification Course is a five-day certification event that exists to test Airmen's overall functional proficiency and mission effectiveness. This course is a new approach to the previously known Silver Flag Training, as it more closely aligns with the present AFFORGEN deployment model. It is required of Airmen before deployment to ensure they possess the foundational skills and multi-capable abilities required in real world wartime scenarios.
Over the course of five days, Airmen work together with different career fields to perform tasks such as building a bare base and rapidly recovering airfields, while being observed and graded to ensure mission readiness. Watch this video to hear more about how Airmen prepare for this Silver Flag Course to guarantee preparedness any time, in any location, in contested environments!
