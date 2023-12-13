908th Partners with 23rd Flying Training Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 908th Airlift Wing and the 23rd Flying Training Squadron have partnered together to train future MH-139A Grey Wolf crew members for the 908th AW's new mission as the flying training unit. This relationship provides invaluable experience to the wing while supporting the 23rd FTS. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)