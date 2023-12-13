Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Civil Engineers train in Hawaii

    TN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Over 70 members of the 134th Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, on a deployment for training July 17-28, 2023. The location offered a variety of resources and equipment that the Airmen don't have access to at their home station, and allowed them to complete annual training as well as practice expeditionary skills. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907727
    VIRIN: 231214-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046881
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TN, US

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Deployment for training
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134th ARW
    134th Civil Engineer Squadron

