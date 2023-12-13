Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Rakkasans conduct heavy-weapons marksmanship training in Estonia

    NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, hone their crew-served weapons marksmanship skills with M249 squad automatic weapons and M240B machine guns at a range near Võru, Estonia, Dec. 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907721
    VIRIN: 231214-Z-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046812
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

