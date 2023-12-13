U.S. Army Soldiers with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, hone their crew-served weapons marksmanship skills with M249 squad automatic weapons and M240B machine guns at a range near Võru, Estonia, Dec. 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907721
|VIRIN:
|231214-Z-AS463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046812
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, B-Roll: Rakkasans conduct heavy-weapons marksmanship training in Estonia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT