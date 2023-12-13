Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 42- Command Chief and Football

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Montgomery, Second Air Force Command Chief, visits Goodfellow Air Force Base and the annual Army/Navy game is played.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907705
    VIRIN: 231211-F-QS607-6552
    Filename: DOD_110046662
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Raider Report Ep 42- Command Chief and Football, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17 TRW
    Second Air Force
    Raider Report

