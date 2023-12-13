Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 97 AMW commander holiday message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, and their families deliver a holiday message at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907695
    VIRIN: 231207-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046546
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 97 AMW commander holiday message, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday message
    Altus Air Force Base
    command team
    97 AMW
    GenericHolidaySeason2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT