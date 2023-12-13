Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Regiment, Sgt., Spencer Posey and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Program Director, Jared Reyner, Discuss implementing the Physical Domain in Non-Resourced Units during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    3rd Infantry Regiment, Sgt., Spencer Posey and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Program Director, Jared Reyner, Discuss implementing the Physical Domain in Non-Resourced Units during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 09:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907693
    Filename: DOD_110046493
    Length: 00:49:08
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Sgt., Spencer Posey and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Program Director, Jared Reyner, Discuss implementing the Physical Domain in Non-Resourced Units during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    Physical Domain Deep Dive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT