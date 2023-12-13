Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Correctional Facility - Europe conducted a Missing Prisoner Exercise on Sembach-Kaserne, Dec. 14. The exercise demonstrated the unit's ability to quickly respond in the scenario when a prisoner escapes custody.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907692
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-XJ219-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046489
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
