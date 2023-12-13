Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan B-Roll Package

    RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Correctional Facility - Europe conducted a Missing Prisoner Exercise on Sembach-Kaserne, Dec. 14. The exercise demonstrated the unit's ability to quickly respond in the scenario when a prisoner escapes custody.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907692
    VIRIN: 231214-A-XJ219-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_110046489
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan B-Roll Package, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether #Team21 #FirstInSupport #18thMP

