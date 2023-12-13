Secretary and Mrs. Austin Holiday Message to the Department

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin send holiday greetings to Department of Defense service members and civilians.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907685
|VIRIN:
|231207-D-TT977-1001
|PIN:
|00001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046442
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
