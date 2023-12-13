Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth Square D Legacy

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The Royal Air Force, a much larger air force than America's at the time, used a two-digit code to denote a squadron and a third single letter to identify the aircraft within the squadron, said Howell. That system was impractical in combat, so by June 1943, the first tail system appeared.

    The Square D became the official designation of the 3rd Air Division and the subordinate 100th Bombardment Group, who moved to RAF Mildenhall during the war. The Square D remains a symbol of the group’s legacy and their significant contribution to the allied victory in world war two.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907681
    VIRIN: 230512-F-AB266-1000
    Filename: DOD_110046424
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

