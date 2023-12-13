Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Supporting Warfighters: Army security manager

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nichole Hill, 99th Readiness Division security manager, demonstrates her capabilities in support of the Joint Force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023. As the U.S. Department of Defense's Premiere Joint Force Installation, the 'Warfighters Supporting Warfighters' series will showcase how Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Coastguardsmen make the mission happen daily at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907678
    VIRIN: 231201-F-AI633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046378
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    TAGS

    USarmy
    99RD
    warfightersupportingwarfighters

