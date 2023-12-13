U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nichole Hill, 99th Readiness Division security manager, demonstrates her capabilities in support of the Joint Force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023. As the U.S. Department of Defense's Premiere Joint Force Installation, the 'Warfighters Supporting Warfighters' series will showcase how Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Coastguardsmen make the mission happen daily at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907678
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-AI633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046378
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warfighter Supporting Warfighters: Army security manager, by A1C Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
