    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conduct a small arms qualification on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class
    Conner D. Blake/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907661
    VIRIN: 230223-N-TC338-1001
    PIN: 123647
    Filename: DOD_110046245
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESB 4
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

