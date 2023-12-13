MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conduct a small arms qualification on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class
Conner D. Blake/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907661
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123647
|Filename:
|DOD_110046245
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT