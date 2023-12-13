Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy from Munich visit CATC

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) train members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy on basic combat casualty care during a site visit to the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy from Munich visit CATC, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReadinessFirst #BeAllYouCanBe #TrainToWin

