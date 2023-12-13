The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) train members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy on basic combat casualty care during a site visit to the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 07:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907652
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-EF519-1045
|Filename:
|DOD_110046074
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy from Munich visit CATC, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
