Members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy from Munich visit CATC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) train members of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy on basic combat casualty care during a site visit to the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)