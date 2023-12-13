Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Christmas Tree Lighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The USAG-RP hosts their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Club located on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. This event brought the community together, fostering a sense of unity. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907651
    VIRIN: 231206-A-VB767-2503
    PIN: 2503
    Filename: DOD_110046072
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Christmas Tree Lighting, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Christmas

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Santa
    Baumholder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT