Baumholder Christmas Tree Lighting

The USAG-RP hosts their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Club located on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. This event brought the community together, fostering a sense of unity. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907651
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-VB767-2503
|PIN:
|2503
|Filename:
|DOD_110046072
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Christmas
