The 18th Military Police Brigade held their Quarter Board competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany from Dec. 10 to 14, 2023. This competition features soldiers from several military police companies, completing many warrior task and battle drills with the winners moving on to compete in the Best Squad Competition the following year. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 05:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907649
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046053
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade | Quarter Board highlights, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT