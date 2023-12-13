Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Military Police Brigade | Quarter Board highlights

    GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 18th Military Police Brigade held their Quarter Board competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany from Dec. 10 to 14, 2023. This competition features soldiers from several military police companies, completing many warrior task and battle drills with the winners moving on to compete in the Best Squad Competition the following year. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907649
    VIRIN: 231214-A-VC966-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046053
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade | Quarter Board highlights, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    18th MP BDE
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    QuarterBoard

