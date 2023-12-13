18th Military Police Brigade | Quarter Board highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 18th Military Police Brigade held their Quarter Board competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany from Dec. 10 to 14, 2023. This competition features soldiers from several military police companies, completing many warrior task and battle drills with the winners moving on to compete in the Best Squad Competition the following year. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)