U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command chief discusses opportunities available for Airmen interested in learning a new language to support Air Force operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 01:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|907642
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-DG904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045876
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Chat Language, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
