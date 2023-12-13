Coast Guard rescues 6 people from sunken vessel off Dominican Republic

A Coast Guard Operation Turks and Caicos MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued six people from a sunken vessel near Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Dec. 13, 2023. All six survivors were transferred to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907634
|VIRIN:
|231213-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045765
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
