    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from sunken vessel off Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    12.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Operation Turks and Caicos MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued six people from a sunken vessel near Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Dec. 13, 2023. All six survivors were transferred to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907634
    VIRIN: 231213-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110045765
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO

    TAGS

    SAR
    DR
    Coast Guard
    USA
    Operation Turks and Caicos

