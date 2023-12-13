Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander Provides December 13 Defueling Update

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, provides a Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) defueling update at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage saw the removal of more than 99.5 percent of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transportation of the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. Phase 5 defueling continues with JTF-RH unpacking the fuel pipelines, and removing residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD video by Joint Task Force-Red Hill Public Affairs)
12.13.2023
12.13.2023 20:00
Video Productions
907629
231213-N-D0209-1001
DOD_110045633
00:03:52
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
1
1
