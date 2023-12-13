Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 SSC Year-End

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command (SSC) highlights its top achievements and milestones from 2023. During the year, SSC focused on threats in space, optimizing resources, cultivating partnerships, and building a culture of experts.

    This U.S. Space Force Field Command is responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation's strategic advantage in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Sarah McNulty and Ermir M.B.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907628
    VIRIN: 231213-X-X0813-9001
    Filename: DOD_110045562
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Culture
    Achievements
    Partnerships
    Space Superiority
    Year End
    2023

