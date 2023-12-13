2023 SSC Year-End

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Systems Command (SSC) highlights its top achievements and milestones from 2023. During the year, SSC focused on threats in space, optimizing resources, cultivating partnerships, and building a culture of experts.



This U.S. Space Force Field Command is responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation's strategic advantage in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Sarah McNulty and Ermir M.B.)