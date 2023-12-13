2023 SSC Year-End

Space Systems Command (SSC) highlights its top achievements and milestones from 2023. During the year, SSC focused on threats in space, optimizing resources, cultivating partnerships, and building a culture of experts.
This U.S. Space Force Field Command is responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation's strategic advantage in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Sarah McNulty and Ermir M.B.)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907628
|VIRIN:
|231213-X-X0813-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045562
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT