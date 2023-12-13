Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GPS 30th Anniversary Celebration Recap

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Event recap video of leaders and community partners celebrating the 30th anniversary of GPS at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 9, 2023. The 30th anniversary of GPS celebrates achieving initial operating capability, allowing for precise position, navigation and timing signals everywhere around the world. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 18:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907624
    VIRIN: 231213-X-OF631-1001
    Filename: DOD_110045499
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GPS 30th Anniversary Celebration Recap, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GPS
    Guardians
    Space Force
    PNT Delta
    GPS Anniversary

