Every dog has their day: 97 SFS MWD Bess retires

Bess, 97th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), is featured in a video showcasing her time in service at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma Dec. 4, 2023. Bess joined Altus Air Force Base in 2019 and received a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for her service on her deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Heidi Bucins).