Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every dog has their day: 97 SFS MWD Bess retires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Bess, 97th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), is featured in a video showcasing her time in service at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma Dec. 4, 2023. Bess joined Altus Air Force Base in 2019 and received a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for her service on her deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Heidi Bucins).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907621
    VIRIN: 231213-F-VO459-3392
    Filename: DOD_110045349
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every dog has their day: 97 SFS MWD Bess retires, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    AETC
    97 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT