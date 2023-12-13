U.S. Air Force 75th Fighter Generation pilots return from a deployment and reunite with their friends and family. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 07:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907619
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045347
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th FS pilots return from deployment, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
