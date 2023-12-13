Gander Memorial Ceremony 2023

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held an annual memorial ceremony which honors the memory of the 248 Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who lost their lives in a plane crash on December 12, 1985, at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 12, 2023. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mickael Cruz-Sanchez, an electronic systems maintenance warrant officer with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, delivered remarks honoring the soldiers who were killed in the crash, which included his father Staff Sgt. Francisco Cruz-Salgado. Cruz-Sanchez laid a wreath at The Gander Memorial at Fort Campbell. A second ceremony was held at The Fort Campbell Memorial in Hopkinsville, Ky.
