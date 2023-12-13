introducing another inspiring individual from the Naval District Washington!
In this series of I AM NDW profiles, we sat down with Chief Yeoman Joe McGuire, who stands at the forefront of administrative duties for NDW.
Not only that, but he is also leading the charge this year in coordinating volunteers for NDW for the highly revered Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery taking place this week.
Thank you, for your service, YNC McGuire!
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 14:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|907599
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110044995
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am NDW Profile - YNC Joe McGuire, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT