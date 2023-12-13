Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - YNC Joe McGuire

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    introducing another inspiring individual from the Naval District Washington!
    In this series of I AM NDW profiles, we sat down with Chief Yeoman Joe McGuire, who stands at the forefront of administrative duties for NDW.

    Not only that, but he is also leading the charge this year in coordinating volunteers for NDW for the highly revered Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery taking place this week.

    Thank you, for your service, YNC McGuire!

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 14:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907599
    VIRIN: 231213-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044995
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DC, US

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - YNC Joe McGuire, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    2023
    I Am NDW
    NDW Profile

