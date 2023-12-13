I Am NDW Profile - YNC Joe McGuire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



introducing another inspiring individual from the Naval District Washington!

In this series of I AM NDW profiles, we sat down with Chief Yeoman Joe McGuire, who stands at the forefront of administrative duties for NDW.



Not only that, but he is also leading the charge this year in coordinating volunteers for NDW for the highly revered Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery taking place this week.



Thank you, for your service, YNC McGuire!