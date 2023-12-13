Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpt. Chris Enke, Occupational Therapist, 165th Infantry Brigade discusses best practices during the H2F Sleep Domain Deep Dive

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Cpt. Chris Enke, Occupational Therapist, 165th Infantry Brigade discusses best practices during the H2F Sleep Domain Deep Dive.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 13:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907590
    VIRIN: 230620-D-UW048-6006
    Filename: DOD_110044818
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

    This work, Cpt. Chris Enke, Occupational Therapist, 165th Infantry Brigade discusses best practices during the H2F Sleep Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    165th Infantry Brigade
    H2F
    Sleep Domain Deep Dive

