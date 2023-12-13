Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 13:20 Category: Series Video ID: 907589 VIRIN: 230620-D-UW048-7520 Filename: DOD_110044817 Length: 01:05:04 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cpt. Rachell Jones and MAJ (P) Connie Thomas, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, discuss Applying Sleep Science to the Field and Other Medical Questions during the H2F Sleep Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.