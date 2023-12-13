Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWO (ret.) Dawn Zabel 50th Anniversary Ceremony speech

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Moses Ward 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Chief Warrant Officer Dawn Zabel recounts her initial entry into the Coast Guard in 1974 and reflects on the evolution of women in service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 13:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 907588
    VIRIN: 231213-G-FJ784-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044767
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO (ret.) Dawn Zabel 50th Anniversary Ceremony speech, by Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    Dawn
    women who serve
    Dawn Zabel
    Zabel
    women in Coast Guard

