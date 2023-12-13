U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit debark a landing craft, air cushion from the USS New York (LPD 21) onto a beach landing site during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907582
|VIRIN:
|231212-M-FQ645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110044736
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 24th MEU Debarks USS New York Day 2, by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT