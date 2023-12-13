Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MEU Debarks USS New York Day 2

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit debark a landing craft, air cushion from the USS New York (LPD 21) onto a beach landing site during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907582
    VIRIN: 231212-M-FQ645-2001
    Filename: DOD_110044736
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, 24th MEU Debarks USS New York Day 2, by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USMC
    LPD 21
    USN
    24 MEU
    Debark

