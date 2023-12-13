24th MEU Debarks USS New York Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit debark a landing craft, air cushion from the USS New York (LPD 21) onto a beach landing site during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)