Exercise Fighting Wyvern: Simulated bus accident

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participate in a mass casualty training during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023. Exercise Fighting Wyvern helps empower Airmen to discover creative and innovative solutions that create a more capable force ready to secure the base, generate combat air power, and be ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)