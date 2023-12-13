U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participate in a mass casualty training during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023. Exercise Fighting Wyvern helps empower Airmen to discover creative and innovative solutions that create a more capable force ready to secure the base, generate combat air power, and be ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 12:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907577
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-SH233-6769
|Filename:
|DOD_110044682
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Fighting Wyvern: Simulated bus accident, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT