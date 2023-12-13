Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Director's Holiday Message (2023)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Colton Wood 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Outgoing Defense Contract Management Agency director Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett wishes the agency well for the 2023 holiday season in his last address to the workforce.

    TAGS

    Defense Contract Management Agency
    DCMA
    Bassett

