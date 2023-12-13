Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Soldiers graduate at Fort Moore

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Nearly 800 of the U.S. Army’s newest Infantry Soldiers graduate from One Station Unit Training at 10 a.m. Dec 13, 2023, on Inouye Field at Fort Moore, Ga, adjacent to the National Infantry Museum. To celebrate the last OSUT graduation before the holidays, the ceremony included a Silver Wings parachute demonstration, a fast rope insertion and extraction system demonstration, a legacy Soldier presentation, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, and heavy weapons and static displays. U.S. Army recruiters were on hand to provide information to the family and friends of the graduates, including Soldiers of A Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment; D Company, 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment; D Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment; and B Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, all part of the 198th Infantry Brigade.

    The graduation ceremony gives the public an inside-look at the capabilities of the U.S. Army, its history, and the future of our Infantry.

    OSUT is a 22-week program that transforms civilians into Soldiers. As our nation’s ground combat force, graduating Infantry Soldiers are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to fight and win on any battlefield in support of our nation.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 14:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 907572
    Filename: DOD_110044575
    Length: 01:30:28
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    graduation ceremony
    graduation
    Infantry Soldiers
    One Station Unit Training

