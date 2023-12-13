Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2 Istrana Air Base Day 3

Footage from Exercise Fighting Wyvern Day 3 23-2 at Istrana Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ISTRANA, IT
