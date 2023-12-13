Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2 Istrana Air Base Day 3

    ISTRANA, ITALY

    12.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage from Exercise Fighting Wyvern Day 3 23-2 at Istrana Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907571
    VIRIN: 231213-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044574
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ISTRANA, IT

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2 Istrana Air Base Day 3, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    ACE
    Partnership
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

