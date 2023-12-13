The Big Picture: Information and Education Overseas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.198 -- This episode of The Big Picture focuses on how the U.S. Army educated soldiers and their children during deployments. The episode is broken in half focusing first on Information and Education (I&E). The episode includes several ways in which soldiers remained informed and entertained through outlets such as the Armed Forces Radio, Stars and Stripes, and the American Forces Network. Next, the audience learns how the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI) educated soldiers, even those at the front. The second half of the film delves into the school life of the children of Army soldiers stationed in Germany and Japan. The Big Picture makes the argument that the students have many of the same experiences as they would in the U.S., including homework, sports, field trips, dances, and graduation ceremonies with the added benefit of being able to experience a new culture.