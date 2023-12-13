Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: Information and Education Overseas

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.198 -- This episode of The Big Picture focuses on how the U.S. Army educated soldiers and their children during deployments. The episode is broken in half focusing first on Information and Education (I&E). The episode includes several ways in which soldiers remained informed and entertained through outlets such as the Armed Forces Radio, Stars and Stripes, and the American Forces Network. Next, the audience learns how the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI) educated soldiers, even those at the front. The second half of the film delves into the school life of the children of Army soldiers stationed in Germany and Japan. The Big Picture makes the argument that the students have many of the same experiences as they would in the U.S., including homework, sports, field trips, dances, and graduation ceremonies with the added benefit of being able to experience a new culture.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907570
    VIRIN: 231211-O-QT950-8923
    Filename: DOD_110044567
    Length: 00:28:38
    Location: US

    TAGS

    I&E
    The Big Picture
    Information and Education
    Armed Forces Radio

