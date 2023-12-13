Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: NATO: Partners in Peace

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    “NATO: Partners in Peace” follows the creation and impact of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Created in April 1949 with twelve founding members, this organization’s goal was to protect the inherent rights of individual states through collective defense. In this episode from The Big Picture series, General Dwight D. Eisenhower offers a speech before he deploys to Europe to become the first Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). This is followed with footage of the buildup and training of European forces. Once Eisenhower leaves NATO to campaign for the presidency, General Matthew Ridgway replaces him as NATO commander. One significant problem NATO forces faced was the fact that each nation had its own weapon systems and ammunition, an issue the U.S. wanted to address with the standardization of the 7.62mm cartridge. Perhaps as a deterrent to the Soviet Union, “NATO: Partners in Peace” depicts new weapons that could be used against a large enemy force such as remote-controlled missiles, napalm bombs, and the massive atomic cannon.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:28:27
    Location: US

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army
    AUP
    The Big Picture
    University Press

