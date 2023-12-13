Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nogales Passenger Non-Intrusive Inspections

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll including aerial footage of non-intrusive inspections (NII) of passenger vehicles, vans, and buses at the port of Mariposa, Nogales, Ariz.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907567
    VIRIN: 231109-H-AT513-1600
    Filename: DOD_110044555
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Nogales Passenger Non-Intrusive Inspections, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    x-ray
    Bus
    Nogales
    CBP
    Non-Intrusive Inspections

