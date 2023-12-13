3ID Band Leads Savannah's Annual Christmas Lighted Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division band led the way during the annual Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2023. Local organizations, performers and families lined the streets at Plant Riverside district to share the joy of the holidays for the 30th consecutive year of the parade. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper)