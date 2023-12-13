The 3rd Infantry Division band led the way during the annual Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2023. Local organizations, performers and families lined the streets at Plant Riverside district to share the joy of the holidays for the 30th consecutive year of the parade. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907564
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-LP731-3800
|Filename:
|DOD_110044540
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3ID Band Leads Savannah's Annual Christmas Lighted Parade, by PV2 Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
