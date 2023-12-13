Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID Band Leads Savannah's Annual Christmas Lighted Parade

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division band led the way during the annual Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 9, 2023. Local organizations, performers and families lined the streets at Plant Riverside district to share the joy of the holidays for the 30th consecutive year of the parade. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907564
    VIRIN: 231213-A-LP731-3800
    Filename: DOD_110044540
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    Savannah
    3rd ID
    Parade
    Rock of the Marne

