    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights Operation Christmas Drop 2023, a humanitarian event that brings the U.S. and partner nations together to deliver essentials to remote islands in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:58
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop 2023, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

