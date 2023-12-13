Coast Guard Station Key West crew members rescue kayaker in distress

A Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescues a man after heavy weather beset him southwest of Sunset Key, Florida, Dec. 12, 2023. The Station Key West crew located the man and his kayak in good condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
