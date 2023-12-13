Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Key West crew members rescue kayaker in distress

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUNSET KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescues a man after heavy weather beset him southwest of Sunset Key, Florida, Dec. 12, 2023. The Station Key West crew located the man and his kayak in good condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907558
    VIRIN: 231212-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044492
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SUNSET KEY, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Key West crew members rescue kayaker in distress, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Kayaker
    Station Key West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT